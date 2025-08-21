Latest NewsNews

Sara Duterte Hits Back at Marcos, Claims He Smelled of Alcohol in Morning Palace Meeting

Vice President Sara Duterte has fired back at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., turning Malacañang’s “failure” label against him by alleging he smelled of alcohol early in the day.

In an interview in The Hague on August 20, Duterte recalled submitting her resignation at Malacañang in 2022. When Marcos leaned in for a traditional greeting around 10:30 a.m., she claimed the President “reeked of alcohol,” which she suspected was whiskey, though she never saw him drinking that morning.

“Maybe the real failure is if you already smell like alcohol at 10:30 a.m.,” Duterte remarked.

Her comments came after the Palace branded her a “complete failure” as Education Secretary. Duterte disputed this, revealing Marcos had actually urged her to stay in the Cabinet and even offered another position.

She resigned nonetheless amid mounting political tensions and a House inquiry into alleged misuse of confidential funds. The House later impeached her, a move she described as a political attack to derail her 2028 presidential prospects. However, the Supreme Court struck down the impeachment complaint as unconstitutional, ruling it violated the one-year bar rule.

