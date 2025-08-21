RTA unveils back-to-school traffic safety plan for 2025–2026

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a comprehensive traffic safety plan for the 2025–2026 academic year, featuring road improvements around schools and awareness initiatives targeting students, parents, and drivers.

The program supports the nationwide campaign “Traffic Safety for School Students,” led by the Ministry of Interior, and aligns with Dubai’s traffic safety strategy.

Key initiatives include the “Golden Rules for Generations’ Safety” program for middle school students, “Hello, My School” for kindergarten and primary pupils, and a “Virtual Driving Licence” program for high school students. RTA will also distribute educational gifts featuring QR codes linking to digital traffic safety instructions and support school events at the start of the term.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said the plan was developed with Dubai Police and aims to guide drivers and parents on safe practices during school drop-offs and pick-ups. The program will also deliver safety tips to parents and messages for students on proper road crossing and avoiding danger zones near school buses.

Al Banna noted that student numbers in Dubai schools are expected to reach 400,000 across 230 institutions this year, representing over 185 nationalities. He said this diversity requires enhanced services and safety measures to prevent accidents, citing that no school traffic-related fatalities have been recorded since 2010.

The plan also includes expanding electronic signboards near schools to monitor vehicle speeds, social media campaigns, and partnerships with education authorities to share safety messages with parents and students.

In recent years, RTA has implemented the School Zones Project, introducing speed limit reductions, traffic-calming measures, smart signboards, and safe pedestrian crossings.

Al Banna urged parents and drivers to comply with traffic rules, use designated pick-up and drop-off points, and avoid stopping in spaces reserved for emergency vehicles or People of Determination. He stressed vigilance around school zones to ensure a safe, accident-free academic year.