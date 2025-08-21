Latest NewsNews

Reckless Motorcyclist Arrested in Al Khawaneej for Stunts Without Number Plate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago

Dubai Police arrested a young man on Sunday, August 17, for riding a motorcycle without a number plate and performing dangerous stunts in Al Khawaneej. The rider was spotted driving on one wheel along the Quranic Park walkway, putting his life and the lives of others at risk.

According to Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic, patrols cautiously monitored the suspect for nearly an hour before apprehending him inside a garage complex.

Checks revealed that the motorcycle was wanted for multiple accumulated violations and had expired registration. The rider has been referred to the competent police station for legal investigation, and the motorcycle was impounded.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that reckless road behavior will not be tolerated. Violations such as driving without a plate, reckless endangerment, or riding without a helmet carry heavy fines, black points, and vehicle impoundment under UAE traffic laws.

He also urged parents to supervise their children, warning that allowing minors to operate motorcycles or engage in stunts may make guardians legally accountable. The public was reminded to report reckless acts via the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police Smart App or through the hotline 901.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

536386470 1070727215227743 2931832580980147848 n

OFWs Reminded: Follow Host Country Laws, Avoid Moonlighting — DMW Chief

2 mins ago
Gy3OTAuawAAjoZu

Will Ashley, Dustin Yu, and Bianca de Vera to Headline New Film “Love You So Bad”

37 mins ago
judge

‘Nicest judge in the world’ Frank Caprio dies at 88

43 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 21 20 24 31 889

Vico Sotto Slams Paid Interviews: Julius Babao, Korina Sanchez Under Fire

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button