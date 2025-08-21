Reckless Motorcyclist Arrested in Al Khawaneej for Stunts Without Number Plate

Dubai Police arrested a young man on Sunday, August 17, for riding a motorcycle without a number plate and performing dangerous stunts in Al Khawaneej. The rider was spotted driving on one wheel along the Quranic Park walkway, putting his life and the lives of others at risk.

According to Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic, patrols cautiously monitored the suspect for nearly an hour before apprehending him inside a garage complex.

Checks revealed that the motorcycle was wanted for multiple accumulated violations and had expired registration. The rider has been referred to the competent police station for legal investigation, and the motorcycle was impounded.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that reckless road behavior will not be tolerated. Violations such as driving without a plate, reckless endangerment, or riding without a helmet carry heavy fines, black points, and vehicle impoundment under UAE traffic laws.

He also urged parents to supervise their children, warning that allowing minors to operate motorcycles or engage in stunts may make guardians legally accountable. The public was reminded to report reckless acts via the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police Smart App or through the hotline 901.