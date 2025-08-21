Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy visits 2 Filipinos in US ICE detention

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. has visited two Filipinos detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities in Kentucky and Georgia.

In a statement, the embassy said the visits were part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the rights and welfare of Filipinos abroad.

Embassy representatives assessed the detainees’ well-being, provided consular assistance, and assured them of the government’s commitment to protecting their rights under international norms and U.S. law.

Officials also coordinated with U.S. authorities to ensure that the detainees’ needs were addressed and due process was observed.

Details about the detainees, including their identities and charges, were withheld due to privacy protections and ongoing legal proceedings.

The embassy said it will continue to work with U.S. authorities to protect the rights of detained Filipinos and provide timely assistance as needed.

