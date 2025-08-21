PBC-DNE, DP World explore partnerships for Filipino business community in UAE

Leaders of the Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) met this week with a top executive of DP World to explore opportunities for collaboration that would further support the Filipino business community in the UAE.

The PBC-DNE Board of Directors was invited to a meeting by Mr. Saeed Al Zari, Group Vice President of Government Affairs at DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, which the council described as a meaningful discussion on future partnerships.

“We are proud and happy to hear about the active participation of Filipinos in the business landscape and the growing number of Filipino-owned enterprises making an impact in the UAE,” the council said in a social media post. “This engagement marks another step towards building bridges between our members and key industry leaders, paving the way for more impactful partnerships in the future.”

Among the initiatives discussed was the planned development of a “Filipino Village” within DP World, a project still in its early planning stages, the council told The Filipino Times.

Initially conceived as a trading hub, the concept has since expanded to include potential elements such as residential areas, schools, malls, and churches, PBC-DNE Chairwoman Asiyah Monjardin and the Board of Directors said.

They added that discussions are ongoing with the Philippine government, while similar projects are also being considered for other nationalities.

The council welcomed the initiative, saying it reflects recognition of the Filipino community’s contributions and highlights DP World’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

PBC-DNE also expressed appreciation for DP World’s acknowledgment of Filipino contributions to the UAE business landscape, noting that it strengthens the council’s position as a trusted partner across various sectors.