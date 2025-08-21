Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Palace: VP Sara’s remarks part of bid to oust Marcos

Malacañang dismissed Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent allegations against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., calling them an attempt to remove him from office so she could assume the presidency.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro made the statement after Duterte claimed in an August 20 interview in the Netherlands that Marcos smelled of alcohol when she submitted her resignation as Education Secretary in June 2024.

“These stories against President Marcos Jr. are not true. It is easy for them to make up stories and propaganda, especially since former President Duterte admitted that he is an expert in planting evidence and creating intrigue,” Castro said in Filipino.

Castro also branded Duterte a “source of fake news.”

“All of her stories are meant to discredit the president because she wants to remove him from office and become president herself,” she added.

In the same interview, Duterte rejected Castro’s earlier claim that her stint at the Department of Education was “a complete failure.” She recounted her meeting with Marcos when she tendered her resignation, saying the president asked her to reconsider and even offered another Cabinet post, as well as assistance for senators in the 2025 midterm elections.

Duterte said Marcos’s actions showed he valued her service. However, she added that her decision to quit was final after noticing that Marcos “smelled of alcohol” during their 10:30 a.m. meeting.

“That’s when I confirmed my decision to resign. So, I’m not the failure. Maybe the failure is someone who, at just 10:30 in the morning, already smells of alcohol,” she said mostly in Filipino.

