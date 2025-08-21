Palace Hits Back at Sara Duterte: Admitted Lack of Expertise, Ghost Students, Undistributed Gadgets

The Palace doubled down on its criticism of Vice President Sara Duterte, rejecting her defense after being branded a “complete failure” as Education Secretary.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Duterte herself once admitted she had no background in education and relied heavily on her staff in crafting the Matatag curriculum, which she launched in 2023. Castro cited a clip from ABS-CBN where Duterte acknowledged her lack of expertise.

Castro also pointed to undistributed laptops and gadgets, as well as ₱100 million wasted on ghost students, as proof of Duterte’s failed leadership at the Department of Education.

“All the disinformation Duterte has been spreading is only to bring President Marcos down so she could be president,” Castro told reporters on August 21.

Duterte resigned as Education Secretary in 2024, marking a major split with the administration. She has since become a vocal critic of President Marcos while facing corruption allegations tied to her use of funds at both the DepEd and the Office of the Vice President.