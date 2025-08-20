US Formally Requests Extradition of Apollo Quiboloy

The United States has officially asked the Philippine government to extradite detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing multiple charges including child sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez confirmed that extradition documents have been transmitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ). DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano explained that Philippine law gives priority to ongoing local cases before extradition may proceed, but courts can act with urgency if warranted.

Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and a close ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in September 2024 after a dramatic 16-day manhunt at his Davao compound. He is currently detained at the PNP headquarters in Quezon City.

The FBI has charged Quiboloy with operating a trafficking network that allegedly exploited women and girls as young as 12, forcing them into domestic labor, fundraising, and sexual exploitation. He was indicted in California in 2021 for sex trafficking, conspiracy, bulk cash smuggling, and fraud-related offenses.

The extradition request is now under review by the DOJ and Philippine courts, which will decide if he can be transferred to the US to face trial.