UAE Schools Introduce Artificial Intelligence Curriculum for 2025–2026 Academic Year

For the first time, UAE schools will gradually introduce an artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum in the 2025–2026 academic year, with classes taught by more than 1,000 specialised teachers.

According to the Ministry of Education, students in the first and second cycles will take one AI class every two weeks, while third-cycle students will attend a weekly class. The subject will be delivered as a standalone course within computing, focusing on responsible and ethical AI use, as well as building skills for the future.

Teachers have been undergoing intensive training and will continue to receive professional development, supported by regular follow-ups and monitoring committees to ensure smooth implementation.

The AI curriculum will cover areas such as fundamental AI concepts, algorithms, ethical awareness, real-world applications, AI-driven innovation, project design, policies, and community engagement. Teachers will also be given structured lesson plans, activities, and adaptable resources.

Minister of Education Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri confirmed that preparations for the new school year include maintenance of facilities, bus readiness, distribution of textbooks and uniforms, and teacher training. Nearly one million students are expected to return to schools nationwide.

The ministry also announced major reforms in assessments — abolishing centralised exams for the second term in favor of school-based testing, expanding project-based learning to second-cycle students, and rolling out a new national proficiency test in Arabic, English, and mathematics for Grades 4 to 11.