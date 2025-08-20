Saudi Arabia Authorises VistaJet as First International Private Jet Operator for Domestic Flights

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has authorised Dubai-based VistaJet to operate domestic private jet services in the kingdom, marking the first time an international operator has been granted such rights.

The move follows the lifting of cabotage restrictions for on-demand charter companies on May 1, allowing foreign-registered aircraft to conduct domestic flights within Saudi borders.

GACA said the approval supports its Vision 2030 plan to transform the kingdom into a global aviation hub, while boosting competition, improving service quality, and attracting new investments.

VistaJet, part of Vista Global Holding founded by Swiss billionaire Thomas Flohr, has been serving Saudi Arabia for more than 15 years on international routes. The company reported a 32% year-on-year rise in programme members in the kingdom during the first half of 2025.

“Given the nature of Vista’s fully owned floating fleet, the company is best positioned to offer immediate private aviation services throughout the kingdom,” VistaJet said in a statement. With its long-range Global 7500 and soon-to-arrive Global 8000 jets, clients will also be able to fly non-stop to destinations worldwide directly from Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom aims to grow the general aviation sector’s contribution to GDP to 7.8 billion riyals ($2.08 billion) and create 35,000 jobs by 2030. Last year, Saudi Arabia’s business jet sector recorded a 24% jump in flight volumes, underscoring strong demand from wealthy tourists, corporate travelers, and government officials.