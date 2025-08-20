Latest NewsNews

Pope Leo XIV to Visit Lebanon in First Foreign Trip as Pontiff

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago

Pope Leo XIV is expected to make his first foreign trip as pontiff to Lebanon by December, according to Patriarch Bechara Rai, head of the country’s Maronite Church. Preparations are already under way for the historic visit, he told Al Arabiya.

Pope Leo, the first pope from the United States, was elected in May following the death of Pope Francis. Since his election, he has voiced calls for peace in the Middle East and urged a ceasefire in Gaza after Israel bombed the strip’s only Catholic church, killing several people.

The pontiff met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, a Maronite Christian, at the Vatican in June. Both reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue between religions and cultures, with the pope expressing solidarity with Lebanon on the fifth anniversary of the Beirut port explosion.

Pope Leo had earlier hinted at a possible visit to Turkey for the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, but it remains unclear if the Lebanon trip will be linked to that occasion.

Lebanon holds particular significance for the Church, with Christians making up around 30 percent of the population and the Maronite Church remaining in full communion with Rome.

Foreign travel has become central to the papacy, with Pope Francis visiting 68 countries during 47 trips in his 12-year tenure, including landmark journeys to the UAE and Iraq.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Man to Repay Dh646,000 in Loan and Credit Card Debt

6 mins ago
518405734 1358766676250797 3015991081183785762 n

Saudi Arabia Authorises VistaJet as First International Private Jet Operator for Domestic Flights

13 mins ago
iStock 2219686550

UAE Schools Introduce Artificial Intelligence Curriculum for 2025–2026 Academic Year

31 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

405 Fake Emiratisation Cases Detected in UAE Private Sector in First Half of 2025

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button