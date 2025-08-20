Pope Leo XIV to Visit Lebanon in First Foreign Trip as Pontiff

Pope Leo XIV is expected to make his first foreign trip as pontiff to Lebanon by December, according to Patriarch Bechara Rai, head of the country’s Maronite Church. Preparations are already under way for the historic visit, he told Al Arabiya.

Pope Leo, the first pope from the United States, was elected in May following the death of Pope Francis. Since his election, he has voiced calls for peace in the Middle East and urged a ceasefire in Gaza after Israel bombed the strip’s only Catholic church, killing several people.

The pontiff met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, a Maronite Christian, at the Vatican in June. Both reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue between religions and cultures, with the pope expressing solidarity with Lebanon on the fifth anniversary of the Beirut port explosion.

Pope Leo had earlier hinted at a possible visit to Turkey for the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, but it remains unclear if the Lebanon trip will be linked to that occasion.

Lebanon holds particular significance for the Church, with Christians making up around 30 percent of the population and the Maronite Church remaining in full communion with Rome.

Foreign travel has become central to the papacy, with Pope Francis visiting 68 countries during 47 trips in his 12-year tenure, including landmark journeys to the UAE and Iraq.