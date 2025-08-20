Oman Customs Foils Attempt to Smuggle 12kg of Marijuana at Muscat Airport

Customs officers at Muscat International Airport thwarted an attempt by a Chinese traveller to smuggle 12.66kg of marijuana into Oman.

A video posted on social media showed the traveller placing her bags through the X-ray machine before officers cut them open, uncovering the drugs concealed inside.

Authorities said the operation was conducted by the General Directorate for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

In a related case, police announced the arrest of two Asian nationals in Matrah after seizing over 60kg of crystal meth and hashish intended for trafficking. Legal proceedings are underway.