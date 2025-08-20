Latest NewsNews

Norway Crown Princess’ Son Charged with Four Rapes and Multiple Offences

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 seconds ago

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, has been formally charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape, domestic abuse, violence, vandalism, and violation of restraining orders, prosecutors announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old has been under investigation since his August 2024 arrest on suspicion of assaulting a girlfriend. Prosecutors said the charges also include filming women’s genitals without consent.

“The maximum penalty for these crimes is up to 10 years in prison. These are serious acts that can leave lasting scars,” prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo stated, stressing Hoiby’s royal ties will not affect how justice is applied.

The alleged rapes occurred between 2018 and 2024, with one incident taking place even after the investigation had begun. Hoiby has admitted to assault and vandalism in connection with his 2024 arrest, citing struggles with alcohol, cocaine, and mental health issues.

Although he was raised in the royal household, unlike his step-siblings Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, Hoiby holds no official royal role.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2025 08 20 21 47 44 493

Oman Customs Foils Attempt to Smuggle 12kg of Marijuana at Muscat Airport

16 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Man to Repay Dh646,000 in Loan and Credit Card Debt

31 mins ago
518405734 1358766676250797 3015991081183785762 n

Saudi Arabia Authorises VistaJet as First International Private Jet Operator for Domestic Flights

38 mins ago
534790360 122132983268864604 559088345970801974 n

Pope Leo XIV to Visit Lebanon in First Foreign Trip as Pontiff

45 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button