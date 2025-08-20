Norway Crown Princess’ Son Charged with Four Rapes and Multiple Offences

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, has been formally charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape, domestic abuse, violence, vandalism, and violation of restraining orders, prosecutors announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old has been under investigation since his August 2024 arrest on suspicion of assaulting a girlfriend. Prosecutors said the charges also include filming women’s genitals without consent.

“The maximum penalty for these crimes is up to 10 years in prison. These are serious acts that can leave lasting scars,” prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo stated, stressing Hoiby’s royal ties will not affect how justice is applied.

The alleged rapes occurred between 2018 and 2024, with one incident taking place even after the investigation had begun. Hoiby has admitted to assault and vandalism in connection with his 2024 arrest, citing struggles with alcohol, cocaine, and mental health issues.

Although he was raised in the royal household, unlike his step-siblings Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, Hoiby holds no official royal role.