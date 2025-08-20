Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

National Museum marks 51 years of PH-UAE relations with special lighting

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP), in partnership with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Manila and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts–Sentro Rizal, illuminated the National Museum of Fine Arts in the colors of the UAE flag from August 13 to 19 to commemorate the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the UAE.

The NMP said the initiative highlights the growing cultural exchanges between the two nations, citing in particular the loan of Juan Luna’s painting “Una Bulaqueña” to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, where it will be on display until June 2026.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the UAE were formally established on August 19, 1974.

