Marcos Furious Over ₱55-Million Ghost Riverwall Project in Bulacan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report59 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed strong anger after discovering that a ₱55-million riverwall project in Barangay Piel, Baliuag, Bulacan was reported as fully completed but was never built.

During his inspection, the President found no construction materials, equipment, or traces of work despite Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) records showing the 220-meter structure had been finished and paid for in full as of June 2025.

Marcos condemned the ghost project as a blatant waste of taxpayers’ money and a serious safety risk to communities during flooding. He also revealed that the project’s original contract could not be located, likely due to multiple layers of subcontracting.

The President vowed to pursue charges against those responsible, warning that fraudulent flood control projects may be treated as economic sabotage.

