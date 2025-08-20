FilSoc Dubai honors volunteers of Philippine Independence Day celebration at thanksgiving party

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) in Dubai has paid tribute to the tireless Filipino volunteers whose hard work and dedication made the 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration a success.

In a retro-themed Thanksgiving party held on August 16, FilSoc honored these “unsung heroes,” recognizing their role in ensuring that the true essence of independence and the festive Filipino spirit was experienced by the thousands of attendees who filled the Dubai World Trade Center.

“The success of major events like the annual Philippine Independence Day celebration, which draws thousands of OFWs, is a testament to the dedication of these “unsung heroes.” These volunteers are the backbone of the Filipino community in Dubai, and their efforts are what make such large-scale events possible,” FilSoc Dubai said in a Facebook post.

Tribute to the Consul General

The Thanksgiving party also became a heartfelt tribute for Consul General Marford Angeles, whose term at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai will conclude this October.

“FilSoc wanted to show our immense appreciation for his unwavering support of the Filipino community’s activities,” it added.

Leaders and members of various Filipino organizations in Dubai shared their gratitude to the Consul General through personal messages and video presentations, underscoring his legacy of service to Filipinos in the UAE.

The 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration organized by FilSoc was held on June 14, 2025.