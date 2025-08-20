Dubai’s Union House recognized as Arab heritage site

Dubai’s Union House, the site where the country’s unification was declared in 1971, has been added to the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization’s register of Arab architectural and urban heritage.

The designation places the Union House among 19 recognized Arab heritage sites, highlighting Dubai’s stature as a city that bridges past and present while projecting a vision for the future.

The building, long regarded as a symbol of Emirati identity, stands out as a living witness to the signing of the union agreement that established the UAE more than five decades ago.

The listing follows sustained efforts by the Ministry of Culture and the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science to preserve national heritage and ensure its transmission to future generations.