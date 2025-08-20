Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s Union House recognized as Arab heritage site

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Dubai’s Union House, the site where the country’s unification was declared in 1971, has been added to the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization’s register of Arab architectural and urban heritage.

The designation places the Union House among 19 recognized Arab heritage sites, highlighting Dubai’s stature as a city that bridges past and present while projecting a vision for the future.

The building, long regarded as a symbol of Emirati identity, stands out as a living witness to the signing of the union agreement that established the UAE more than five decades ago.

The listing follows sustained efforts by the Ministry of Culture and the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science to preserve national heritage and ensure its transmission to future generations.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11 3

New UAE standardized test, grading system set for 2025-26

52 seconds ago
532355557 1075649661439626 6405795803871033625 n

FilSoc Dubai honors volunteers of Philippine Independence Day celebration at thanksgiving party

45 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 9 3

Ancient Christian cross discovered on Sir Bani Yas Island

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 8 4

White House launches official TikTok account under Trump

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button