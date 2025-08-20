DFA raises alarm over rising human trafficking cases in Southeast Asia

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) voiced concern over the increasing number of Filipinos repatriated from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand after falling prey to human traffickers and being forced to work in scam hubs operating in these countries.

DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said there are still 148 pending cases of trafficking victims in the four nations. Data from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Task Force Against Trafficking showed that since January, the Philippines has repatriated 695 Filipinos, mostly from the said countries.

Just last week, 120 distressed Filipinos were brought home from Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia. Of these, 77 were rescued from Laos, 37 from Myanmar, and five from Cambodia, according to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

Authorities said most victims were lured through fake online job offers or promises of high-paying work, only to end up in exploitative and abusive conditions. Some cases involved severe abuse, including reports of rape and forced abortion among Myanmar repatriates.

Escalona said the DFA is engaging in bilateral and multilateral talks with Southeast Asian counterparts to strengthen cooperation against trafficking.

Assistant Migrant Workers Secretary Jerome Alcantara noted that the high concentration of repatriates from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand is tied to the presence of scam hubs, which thrive in areas with weak law enforcement.

“Many are still trapped in these scam hubs, and it’s not something you can just walk into and immediately pull out our citizens,” Alcantara said, stressing the challenges in rescue operations.