Ancient Christian cross discovered on Sir Bani Yas Island

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the discovery of a Christian cross moulded on a stucco plaque at an ancient monastery on Sir Bani Yas Island, the first major excavation on the site in more than 30 years.

Archaeologists believe the cross, uncovered during a fieldwork campaign launched in January 2025, was used by monks for spiritual contemplation. Its style is linked to the Church of the East, with similarities to finds in Iraq and Kuwait.

DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said the discovery reflects the UAE’s long history of coexistence and cultural openness. “It reminds us that peaceful coexistence is not a modern construct, but a principle woven into the very fabric of our region’s history,” he said.

The monastery, dating to the 7th–8th century CE, was first identified in 1992 and is part of a wider network of Christian sites in the region, including those in Umm Al Quwain, Kuwait, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Excavations have since revealed a church, monastic complex, and retreat houses used by early monks.

The site was restored in 2019 and has reopened to the public with shelters, new signage, and a small exhibition of artefacts such as glass chalices and cross-shaped stucco. A multi-faith church, inspired by the ancient site, has also been built adjacent to the visitor centre.

Further excavation of courtyard houses near the monastery is planned, with the aim of incorporating them into a wider cultural trail on Sir Bani Yas Island.