Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Man to Repay Dh646,000 in Loan and Credit Card Debt

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance has ordered a man to repay Dh646,000 to a bank after he defaulted on a loan and credit card facilities obtained under a Murabaha agreement.

Court records show that the bank initially sought Dh641,000 in unpaid debt, plus Dh20,000 in compensation and legal expenses. The borrower had received financing worth Dh613,979, along with a credit card, but stopped making payments shortly after taking out the facilities.

An expert report confirmed his total outstanding debt stood at Dh641,495. The court noted that the bank had complied with all procedures and held valid guarantees, including salary certificates and cheques.

The judgment ruled that the borrower violated his repayment obligations, causing financial harm to the bank. He was ordered to settle Dh641,495, pay an additional Dh5,000 compensation, and cover legal fees. Other claims made by the bank were dismissed.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

518405734 1358766676250797 3015991081183785762 n

Saudi Arabia Authorises VistaJet as First International Private Jet Operator for Domestic Flights

13 mins ago
534790360 122132983268864604 559088345970801974 n

Pope Leo XIV to Visit Lebanon in First Foreign Trip as Pontiff

20 mins ago
iStock 2219686550

UAE Schools Introduce Artificial Intelligence Curriculum for 2025–2026 Academic Year

31 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

405 Fake Emiratisation Cases Detected in UAE Private Sector in First Half of 2025

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button