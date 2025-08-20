Abu Dhabi Court Orders Man to Repay Dh646,000 in Loan and Credit Card Debt

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance has ordered a man to repay Dh646,000 to a bank after he defaulted on a loan and credit card facilities obtained under a Murabaha agreement.

Court records show that the bank initially sought Dh641,000 in unpaid debt, plus Dh20,000 in compensation and legal expenses. The borrower had received financing worth Dh613,979, along with a credit card, but stopped making payments shortly after taking out the facilities.

An expert report confirmed his total outstanding debt stood at Dh641,495. The court noted that the bank had complied with all procedures and held valid guarantees, including salary certificates and cheques.

The judgment ruled that the borrower violated his repayment obligations, causing financial harm to the bank. He was ordered to settle Dh641,495, pay an additional Dh5,000 compensation, and cover legal fees. Other claims made by the bank were dismissed.