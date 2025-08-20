405 Fake Emiratisation Cases Detected in UAE Private Sector in First Half of 2025

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed that 405 cases of fake Emiratisation were uncovered in private companies during the first half of 2025. Authorities confirmed that legal action has been taken against establishments involved in the schemes.

MoHRE explained that fake Emiratisation refers to companies hiring UAE citizens only on paper — issuing work permits and signing contracts without providing actual employment. The ministry said its field inspections and digital monitoring systems were instrumental in detecting such violations.

The UAE government has maintained a zero-tolerance policy, with past violators fined millions of dirhams, including one company penalized Dh10 million last year for appointing 113 citizens in fictitious jobs.

Private firms are required to raise Emirati hires by 2% annually until they reach 10% by 2026, with compliance rewarded through incentives such as reduced fees and government procurement priority under the Nafis programme.

Community members are encouraged to report suspicious cases via MoHRE’s hotlines, smart app, or website.