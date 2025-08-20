Latest NewsNews

405 Fake Emiratisation Cases Detected in UAE Private Sector in First Half of 2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed that 405 cases of fake Emiratisation were uncovered in private companies during the first half of 2025. Authorities confirmed that legal action has been taken against establishments involved in the schemes.

MoHRE explained that fake Emiratisation refers to companies hiring UAE citizens only on paper — issuing work permits and signing contracts without providing actual employment. The ministry said its field inspections and digital monitoring systems were instrumental in detecting such violations.

The UAE government has maintained a zero-tolerance policy, with past violators fined millions of dirhams, including one company penalized Dh10 million last year for appointing 113 citizens in fictitious jobs.

Private firms are required to raise Emirati hires by 2% annually until they reach 10% by 2026, with compliance rewarded through incentives such as reduced fees and government procurement priority under the Nafis programme.

Community members are encouraged to report suspicious cases via MoHRE’s hotlines, smart app, or website.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Man to Repay Dh646,000 in Loan and Credit Card Debt

24 seconds ago
518405734 1358766676250797 3015991081183785762 n

Saudi Arabia Authorises VistaJet as First International Private Jet Operator for Domestic Flights

7 mins ago
534790360 122132983268864604 559088345970801974 n

Pope Leo XIV to Visit Lebanon in First Foreign Trip as Pontiff

14 mins ago
iStock 2219686550

UAE Schools Introduce Artificial Intelligence Curriculum for 2025–2026 Academic Year

25 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button