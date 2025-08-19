Latest NewsNews

Solgen hopes congress will pass divorce law in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago

Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe on Tuesday urged lawmakers to revisit the Family Code and consider passing a divorce law, noting that the Philippines remains, along with the Vatican, one of only two states without absolute divorce.

Speaking during Supreme Court oral arguments on the recognition of foreign divorce, Berberabe said: “We should acknowledge that the times have changed. Perhaps the time is now opportune to revisit the premises of the Family Code and the intent that guided its drafting.”

She stressed that the responsibility lies with Congress to enact such a measure.

SC Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan questioned whether it is problematic that only one sector — Muslims under Shari’ah Law — is legally granted access to divorce in the country.

Berberabe clarified that while there is no express statutory prohibition against divorce, Philippine laws lack a mechanism that allows citizens to obtain absolute divorce.

Lawmakers have long debated divorce proposals, but no measure has been passed into law. Advocates argue that providing a legal pathway to end irreparable marriages is both a social and human rights issue, while opponents, including the Catholic Church, insist on preserving the sanctity of marriage.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 472865992

‘Bawal ang usisero’ Dubai Police Warn Against ‘Rubbernecking’ at Accident Sites: Dh1,000 Fine and Black Points

10 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

Dubai Court Fines Motorist, Orders Dh50,000 Blood Money in Fatal Scooter Accident

21 mins ago
iStock 884098368

Dubai Police Launch Back-to-School Traffic Safety Plan Under ‘Day Without Accidents’ Campaign

42 mins ago
533700466 1229322775902293 5860257911760819733 n

Dubai Police Wrap Up 5th Esports Tournament with 1,500 Players and AED 200,000 in Prizes

54 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button