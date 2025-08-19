Solgen hopes congress will pass divorce law in PH

Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe on Tuesday urged lawmakers to revisit the Family Code and consider passing a divorce law, noting that the Philippines remains, along with the Vatican, one of only two states without absolute divorce.

Speaking during Supreme Court oral arguments on the recognition of foreign divorce, Berberabe said: “We should acknowledge that the times have changed. Perhaps the time is now opportune to revisit the premises of the Family Code and the intent that guided its drafting.”

She stressed that the responsibility lies with Congress to enact such a measure.

SC Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan questioned whether it is problematic that only one sector — Muslims under Shari’ah Law — is legally granted access to divorce in the country.

Berberabe clarified that while there is no express statutory prohibition against divorce, Philippine laws lack a mechanism that allows citizens to obtain absolute divorce.

Lawmakers have long debated divorce proposals, but no measure has been passed into law. Advocates argue that providing a legal pathway to end irreparable marriages is both a social and human rights issue, while opponents, including the Catholic Church, insist on preserving the sanctity of marriage.