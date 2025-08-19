Maine Mendoza Appeals to Fans: Stop Hating Alden Richards After Confession

Actress and TV host Maine Mendoza on Tuesday urged fans not to direct negativity toward Alden Richards after she revealed in a podcast that she once confessed her feelings for him during the height of their AlDub tandem.

In a social media post, Mendoza clarified that her remarks were not meant to spark controversy but to share untold stories from the “Kalyeserye” era of Eat Bulaga.

“I didn’t think the part about my story with Alden would spark controversy… There was no intention to provoke criticism or negativity towards him or anyone else,” Mendoza wrote.

She stressed that while she did fall for Richards years ago, their situation at the time was handled in a way that was best for both of them. “Please don’t throw hate on Alden,” she appealed.

Mendoza recalled being open with her emotions, even asking Richards about his feelings. Richards, she said, chose not to answer, explaining that admitting the truth might ruin the “magic” of their loveteam.

The actress emphasized that she, Richards, and their “dabarkads” have long moved on. Now married to actor-politician Arjo Atayde, she urged fans to do the same: “Ten years on, we are all living the lives we chose. Let’s keep moving forward without hate—because what’s the point?”