Dubai Police Wrap Up 5th Esports Tournament with 1,500 Players and AED 200,000 in Prizes

Dubai Police successfully concluded the fifth edition of its Esports Tournament at the Officers Club, drawing more than 1,500 participants from various nationalities, including international players, across eight competitions held from August 14 to 17.

With a total prize pool of AED 200,000, the tournament welcomed both male and female gamers aged 10 to 35, showcasing competitive spirit and diverse talent.

The closing ceremony was attended by senior Dubai Police officials, including Major General Dr. Mohammed Issa Al Adhab, Acting Director of the General Department of Logistic Support, who praised the event’s role in engaging the youth and promoting responsible gaming.

“By organizing such events, Dubai Police seeks to strengthen its bond with the community while raising awareness on safe and responsible gaming practices,” Maj. Gen. Al Adhab said.

Winners across categories were honored during the event. Highlights include Muhannad Obaid Al Missmari winning the FIFA tournament, ‘Axe Mena’ dominating both the Dota 2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang competitions, and the ‘SOS’ team clinching the Valorant crown. Other notable victors included ‘Arab Esports’ in CS2, Mr. Zozef in Smash, and Zaineddine Torchi in the Game Jam competition.

Officials emphasized that the tournament reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to building community trust, supporting youth interests, and promoting a safe digital environment.