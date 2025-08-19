Latest NewsNews

Dubai Police Launch Back-to-School Traffic Safety Plan Under ‘Day Without Accidents’ Campaign

Staff Report

The General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police has finalized preparations for the new academic year with a comprehensive road safety plan under its annual awareness campaign, ‘Day Without Accidents.’

The initiative seeks to ensure student safety, reduce congestion outside schools during drop-off and pick-up times, and promote responsible road behavior among all motorists.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said traffic officers and patrols will be deployed at schools across Dubai during peak morning and afternoon hours. “Our goal is to streamline traffic, prevent disruptions, and minimize the risk of accidents involving young students,” he explained.

The plan includes increased patrol presence around secondary schools and emphasizes strict adherence to safety protocols by school bus drivers. Key reminders include proper student handover to guardians, avoiding random stops, and ensuring the road is clear before students cross.

Parents were also urged to drop off children directly at school gates and refrain from stopping in unsafe areas that could obstruct traffic.

Bin Suwaidan noted that patrols will monitor school zones, especially on major roads, to secure a safe start to the academic year. He stressed that the campaign aims to strengthen a culture of safety among students, parents, and drivers alike.

