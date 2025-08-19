Dubai Police foil $25-million pink diamond heist

Dubai Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle a rare pink diamond worth $25 million out of the country, arresting three suspects in an operation codenamed “Pink Diamond.”

Authorities said the gang had plotted for over a year to steal the 21.25-carat gem, classified as Fancy Intense and considered among the rarest in the world. The suspects posed as wealthy buyers, renting luxury cars and meeting the jeweller in high-end hotels to gain his trust before luring him to a villa, where they seized the diamond and fled.

A police task force tracked the suspects, identified as three Asian nationals, using advanced surveillance technologies and arrested them in simultaneous raids. The diamond, which had been hidden in a small refrigerator for smuggling abroad, was recovered intact.

Dubai Police said the merchant had imported the stone from Europe and was deceived by the gang’s elaborate scheme, which included hiring a diamond expert to authenticate the gem.

The jeweller praised the swift response of the authorities, saying he was contacted the next morning that the suspects had been arrested and the diamond recovered. He urged fellow traders to follow official safety guidelines to protect valuable assets.

Police said the case highlights Dubai’s commitment to safeguarding its position as a secure global hub for the diamond trade.