Dubai Court Fines Motorist, Orders Dh50,000 Blood Money in Fatal Scooter Accident

A Dubai court has fined a Gulf national Dh10,000 and ordered him to pay Dh50,000 in blood money to the family of an Asian man who died in a traffic accident earlier this year.

The fatal incident took place in March on Al Wasl Road, where the victim, riding an electric scooter, was struck near a pedestrian crossing. Responding officers found him critically injured, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The driver told investigators the man suddenly crossed outside the pedestrian lane, leaving no chance to avoid the collision. However, police determined both parties shared responsibility.

Traffic reports revealed the driver had run a red light, failed to slow down at a crossing, and neglected proper caution, which directly caused the fatal crash.

Investigators also noted that the victim contributed to the accident by riding — instead of walking — his scooter across the pedestrian line and failing to check for oncoming vehicles.

In its ruling, the court stressed that negligence, whether through action or omission, constitutes criminal liability, underscoring the shared responsibility of both the motorist and the victim.

