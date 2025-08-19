DMW Pushes Stricter Enforcement of Recruitment Rules to Protect OFWs

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac has urged both Philippine and foreign recruitment agencies to strictly follow Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) regulations, emphasizing ethical recruitment and stronger safeguards for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Speaking at the first regular congress of the Pinay Careworkers Transnational on August 19, 2025, Secretary Cacdac vowed stricter implementation of reforms in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to prioritize OFW welfare.

“We will be strict, we will be more circumspect in terms of recruitment agencies who violate our rules and regulations… patuloy tayong maghihigpit dito sa mga reporma,” Cacdac said.

The Secretary cited recurring violations such as confiscation of passports and cellphones, and provision of poor living conditions for OFWs. He also called attention to abusive loan schemes in Hong Kong, promising to pursue legal remedies with international partners while strengthening financial literacy programs for Filipino workers.

Cacdac further highlighted the DMW’s reintegration initiatives, including upskilling and training programs for returning domestic workers. He noted new opportunities being developed with Japan, Korea, and Taiwan to widen caregiving employment pathways.