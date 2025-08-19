Latest NewsNews

‘Bawal ang usisero’ Dubai Police Warn Against ‘Rubbernecking’ at Accident Sites: Dh1,000 Fine and Black Points

Tristan Nodalo

Dubai Police have cautioned motorists against the dangerous practice of slowing down or stopping to watch accidents on the road, stressing that such behavior not only disrupts traffic but also endangers lives by delaying emergency response.

In a Gulf News report, Brigadier Juma Salem Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said violators face a Dh1,000 fine and black points on their driving record under federal traffic laws.

“This habit poses a serious threat to road safety and human lives while hindering the timely arrival of rescue teams,” he said.

Authorities noted that drivers who crowd accident scenes often worsen injuries and cause secondary crashes by abruptly slowing down or stopping. Police urged motorists to keep a safe distance, follow speed limits, and signal before changing lanes.

Officials also highlighted ongoing awareness campaigns to remind drivers that “curiosity at accident sites is not just a bad habit, it is a traffic violation that can end in tragedy.”

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan added: “Every second counts in emergencies. The delays caused by unnecessary congestion may cost a life.” He advised drivers never to stop in the middle of the road, and in cases of breakdowns, to immediately contact Dubai Police for assistance.

