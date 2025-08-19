Abu Dhabi Police launch safety plan for new school year

Abu Dhabi Police have finalized preparations for the 2025–2026 academic year, unveiling a comprehensive plan to ensure a safe return to classrooms and promote road safety across the emirate.

The initiative, developed with strategic partners, includes awareness programs on crime prevention, lectures on drug abuse and cybercrimes, and campaigns to instill values of citizenship and ethical behavior.

Traffic safety measures have also been expanded, with increased patrols at intersections and major roads, stricter monitoring of pedestrian crossings, and awareness sessions for drivers, parents, students, and school bus operators.

In addition, a multilingual media campaign has been launched to advise parents on protecting children from online risks and to remind motorists to slow down near schools, obey bus “Stop” signs, and cooperate with police patrols.

Police officials said the plan highlights their commitment to ensuring community security and a safe start to the academic year.