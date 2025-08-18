Latest NewsNews

UAE Foreign Ministry Handled 4,575 Emergency Hotline Reports in 2024

Staff Report

he Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) received a total of 4,575 emergency hotline reports from UAE citizens abroad in 2024, according to official statistics published on its website.

The cases included:

1,791 medical issues (moderate)

821 theft, fraud, and lost items

651 missed flights

223 road incidents and accidents

The highest number of reports came in August (858), followed by July (727) and December (621) — coinciding with peak travel periods.

For medical concerns, the most cases were logged in August (366) and July (277), while missed flight reports spiked in July (142) and December (90). Reports of theft and lost items also peaked in August (153) and December (135).

MoFA reminded travelers to exercise caution, safeguard personal belongings, and follow travel advisories to avoid such incidents, assuring that assistance will continue to be available through its hotline services worldwide.

