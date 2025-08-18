UAE extends condolences to Algeria over deadly bus crash

The United Arab Emirates has expressed solidarity with Algeria following a passenger bus crash in Algiers that killed 18 people and injured nine others on Friday.

The accident occurred in the late afternoon when a bus plunged from a bridge into a river in the Mohammadia district of east Algiers. Two of the injured remain in critical condition.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Algerian people, while wishing the injured a swift recovery.