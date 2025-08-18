Sotto refiles bill seeking mandatory 14th-month pay for private workers

Senate Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has refiled a bill that would require private-sector employers to grant workers a 14th-month pay, aimed at easing the burden of rising living costs and helping families manage educational expenses.

Under the measure, the 14th-month pay would be in addition to the 13th-month pay mandated by Presidential Decree No. 851, which was enacted in 1976.

“After almost five decades, the needs and cost of living of every Filipino worker have drastically changed; thus, it is high time that employees in the private sector receive their 14th-month pay,” Sotto said.

The bill provides that the minimum 14th-month pay shall not be less than one-twelfth of an employee’s total basic salary within the calendar year. Sotto suggested releasing the 13th-month pay by June 14 to help cover school expenses, while the 14th-month pay should be distributed no later than December 24 to assist with holiday costs.

The proposed law would apply to all non-government rank-and-file employees, workers covered by the Kasambahay Law, and others already entitled to a 13th-month pay, provided they have worked for at least one month during the year.

Employers that are distressed, non-profit institutions with major income losses, or companies already giving a 14th-month pay or equivalent benefits would be exempt.

“The bill has exemptions for qualified employers so as not to burden struggling businesses, which are equally important for our economy,” Sotto said.