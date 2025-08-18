PH Government Welcomes 40 Repatriated OFWs from Nigeria After Human Trafficking Ordeal

The Philippine government has successfully repatriated 40 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were victims of human trafficking in Lagos, Nigeria.

Thirty-nine of them arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 on August 18, 2025, via flight QR932, while a young mother who recently gave birth in detention remains in Lagos until she and her infant are cleared to travel.

The OFWs were among those arrested during a December 2024 Nigerian government raid on cryptocurrency and online romance scam operations. Initially promised jobs as customer service representatives with $1,000 monthly salaries and free lodging, they were instead forced into cyber scams, stripped of their passports, and subjected to threats and exploitation.

With the help of the Philippine Embassy in Abuja and the Honorary Consulate in Lagos, the workers negotiated plea deals to secure their release. Their return was made possible following the August 17 visit of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and embassy officials.

Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, joined by House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs (HCOWA) Chairperson Rep. Bryan Revilla and other government agencies, personally welcomed the victims upon arrival.

Each repatriated OFW received ₱50,000 in financial aid from the DMW’s AKSYON Fund, temporary shelter from OWWA, and access to medical, psychosocial, and reintegration support.

Secretary Cacdac vowed continued government support: “Utos ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na makapagpanimula kayong muli, at tungkulin namin sa DMW na paigtingin ang inyong tibay at lakas ng loob upang makapagsimulang muli.”

Rep. Revilla added that the House of Representatives remains committed to safeguarding OFWs’ rights.

The DMW reminded job seekers to stay vigilant against illegal recruitment and trafficking schemes, assuring that the government will continue to uphold the welfare of migrant workers worldwide.