PH Embassy in UAE warns public against scammers posing as officials, demanding exit pass fees

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has warned the public against individuals pretending to be embassy officials and demanding payment for exit passes.

After receiving multiple reports, the Embassy said these people have been contacting people via phone calls and text messages, claiming that payment is required for exit passes or other official documents and demanding fees above the official rates.

“Maigting na ipinapaalala sa publiko na ang Pasuguan ng Pilipinas ay hindi humihingi ng bayad para sa mga exit pass o anumang bayarin sa pamamagitan ng tawag sa telepono, text message, o bank transfer sa personal na account,” the Embassy said in a statement.

All official transactions are conducted only at the Embassy through authorized payment channels, and individuals should verify all requests directly with the embassy before taking any action, it added.

The embassy urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious calls or messages to [email protected].

For legitimate assistance, the embassy has provided official contact numbers for various services:

For Consular Matters:

050 813 7836

Assistance-to-Nationals (Non-OFW):

050 443 8003 (Tourist and student cases)

Migrant Workers Office

Assistance-to-Nationals (OFW):

050 818 5632 (Medical cases)

050 926 9622 (Missing persons, labor concerns)

054 456 6103 (Infant cases, illegal recruitment, attempted suicide and homicide)

055 427 2464 (End-of-service benefits, drug-related cases)

050 368 2274 (Sexual and physical assault, falsification, counterfeit money, and theft)

058 833 2400 (Legal advice)

OWWA:

054 557 2121 (Welfare services)

058 589 3227 (Membership)

SSS:

02 446 5122

056 461 4435

Pag-IBIG:

050 357 6308

The Embassy also urged everyone to use only official channels and contact numbers listed on its website and social media pages to ensure secure access to services and avoid scams.