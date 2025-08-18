Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

OWWA e-Cards for Serbisyo Caravan applicants now available at MWO-Dubai

Photo from MWO-Dubai

Overseas Filipino workers who applied for an OWWA e-Card during the OFW Serbisyo Caravan can now claim it at the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai.

In a social media post, MWO-Dubai and Northern Emirates shared the full list of active members who successfully applied for the e-Card, providing instructions on how and where to collect their cards.

“Available na po ang OWWA E-Card ng mga active members na nag-register sa World Trade Center, Exhibition Hall 8 sa ginanap na 2025 Bagong Bayani Serbisyo Caravan noong August 3, 2025,” the post read.

Members claiming their e-Cards are advised to bring their Emirates ID or passport as proof of identity.

The complete list of names can be accessed here: https://mwodubai.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Available-E-Card.pdf

OWWA e-Card printer remains at Dubai

During the Serbisyo Caravan, OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan announced that the e-card printer will remain at MWO-Dubai, allowing active members to continue availing of the service even after the one-day caravan concluded, in response to the surge in applications.

Active OWWA members who have not yet applied for their e-Cards may register at https://dubaiecard.owwa.gov.ph/.

The OWWA e-Card serves as proof of membership and provides access to various government services and programs for overseas Filipinos.

