Oman Police Arrest Six Men, Seize 55 Kg of Drugs

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested six men of Asian origin for possession of narcotics, including 32 kilograms of crystal meth and 23 kilograms of marijuana.

The operation was carried out by the Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, which confirmed that legal action is now underway against the suspects.

Earlier this month, Omani authorities also intercepted a drug smuggling attempt through a shipping company, where two individuals tried to conceal 15 kilograms of opium inside water pumps destined for Europe.

Meanwhile, in a related case in Dubai, a man was sentenced to five years in prison, fined Dh50,000, and ordered deported after purchasing drugs online for his wife.

