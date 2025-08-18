‘Meteor Garden’ star Jerry Yan visits late co-star Barbie Hsu’s grave

Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan, best known for his role in the hit drama Meteor Garden, recently visited the grave of his late co-star Barbie Hsu in New Taipei.

According to Next Apple News, Yan was accompanied by host-actress Janet Chia, chairwoman of the Taipei 101 skyscraper, and her husband Wang Chao-chieh during the visit to Chin Pao San Cemetery.

The group reportedly stayed for over 10 minutes, with Yan becoming visibly emotional as he paid tribute to his longtime friend and colleague.

Hsu, who played Shan Cai opposite Yan’s Dao Ming Si in Meteor Garden, died of pneumonia on February 3 at the age of 48. The news was confirmed by her sister Dee Hsu through her manager.

Following her death, Yan shared a heartfelt tribute on Chinese social media platform Weibo, expressing gratitude for their time together and wishing her peace “in another world.”

“Thankful for meeting you. In your carefree, childlike years, you always say, treat every day as your last. Have a great time. I hope you walk slowly this time. From now on, in another world, there will be no worries and the years will be peaceful,” he added.