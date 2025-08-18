GCC records $2.14 trillion gross national income in 2023

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries posted a gross national income (GNI) of $2.143 trillion at current prices in 2023, down 2.7 percent from $2.203 trillion in 2022, according to the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat).

Disposable national income stood at $1.989 trillion, a 3 percent decline from $2.051 trillion in the previous year.

Data showed that the non-oil sector’s value added reached $513 billion, while the oil sector accounted for $603.5 billion. The non-oil sector’s contribution to the GCC’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 71.5 percent in 2023, compared with 65 percent in 2022, recording an annual growth rate of 6.4 percent.

Mining and quarrying remained the largest contributor to the GCC economy over the past five years with an average share of 28.3 percent, while manufacturing led the non-oil sector with an 11.7 percent average share.

Most economic activities recorded growth in 2023, led by financial and insurance services (11.7 percent), transportation and storage (11.6 percent), real estate (8.1 percent), public administration and defense (7.9 percent), wholesale and retail trade (7.6 percent), and education (5.5 percent). However, mining and quarrying contracted by 18.8 percent, while manufacturing fell 0.7 percent.

On the expenditure side, exports of goods and services were valued at $1.259 trillion, accounting for 59.5 percent of GDP at current prices, down 7.1 percent year-on-year. Final consumption expenditure rose 7.5 percent to $1.245 trillion, while gross capital formation reached $601.8 billion, up 5.5 percent.