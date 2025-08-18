Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai International Airport launches AI-powered passenger corridor

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo33 mins ago

Dubai International Airport has introduced what it calls the world’s first artificial intelligence-powered passenger corridor, allowing travelers to bypass traditional passport control.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, announced the launch over the weekend, describing it as a “quantum leap in the world of smart travel.”

Dubbed the “red carpet,” the corridor enables passengers to walk through in seconds without presenting documents or stopping at immigration counters. The system can process up to ten travelers at once, compared to the one-at-a-time method at conventional checkpoints.

Authorities said the AI system recognizes passenger data in advance, automatically verifying identities while flagging suspicious cases for manual review. Officials stressed that the technology doubles processing capacity without compromising security.

Several passengers who used the system described it as faster and more seamless than processes at other global hubs, including London Heathrow, New York’s JFK, and Tokyo.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, said the new technology underscores its role not only as a transit point but as a global leader in smart travel solutions.

