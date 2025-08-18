Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai deploys AI-powered inspection system to boost metro safety and efficiency

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced the Automated Railway Infrastructure Inspection System (ARIIS), an AI-powered robotic platform designed to enhance Dubai Metro’s operational maintenance and safety.

Equipped with advanced sensors, lasers, and 3D cameras, ARIIS autonomously inspects rail tracks and key infrastructure without disrupting metro services.

The system reduces reliance on manual inspections, cutting periodic inspection time by 75%, equivalent to 1,700 working hours saved, and lowering traditional inspection operations by up to 70%.

According to RTA, ARIIS improves infrastructure assessments by 40%, enabling faster maintenance, fewer emergency interventions, and greater reliability of the metro network. Real-time analytics also support predictive maintenance strategies, reducing maintenance costs by up to 25% and improving resource management efficiency by 40%.

The system is currently being phased in across select metro lines, with plans to expand across the network following technical evaluation. RTA is also exploring the use of similar AI-driven inspection systems for trams and other transport modes.

All inspections are scheduled during nightly maintenance hours and coordinated with the control center to ensure passenger services remain unaffected.

