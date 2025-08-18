DFA chief, UAE envoy discuss stronger bilateral cooperation

UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Alqattam Alzaabi met with Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro in Manila to discuss efforts to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields, coinciding with the 51st anniversary of UAE–Philippines diplomatic relations.

In a post on X, Lazaro said it was “a pleasure” to welcome Alzaabi, noting that discussions also covered economic collaboration.

She added that both sides are looking forward to the signing of the Philippines–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.