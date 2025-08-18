Authorities warn against WhatsApp screen-sharing scam targeting bank accounts

Authorities are warning the public about a rising cybercrime scheme known as “WhatsApp Screen-Sharing Fraud,” which enables scammers to steal banking details and personal data.

According to the Economic Times, fraudsters pose as bank employees and convince victims to enable WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature.

This allows them to capture sensitive information such as account numbers, OTPs, and passwords, leading to unauthorized financial transactions.

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has cautioned that even seemingly friendly WhatsApp messages may be used to gain access to a victim’s phone screen. A recent international report recorded 44,000 WhatsApp fraud complaints in the first quarter after the platform introduced screen-sharing, making it the most targeted app for scams, ahead of Telegram and Instagram.

Scams often appear as urgent banking issues, fake job offers, or investment opportunities. Authorities urged users to remain vigilant and avoid enabling screen sharing, especially during financial transactions.