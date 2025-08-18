Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Butchery Over Serious Food Safety Violations

Authorities have ordered the closure of Boha Butchery LLC in Zayed Port after repeated violations of food safety regulations that posed a serious threat to public health.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) confirmed the administrative closure on Monday, citing the butchery’s failure to comply with Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety and related regulations.

ADAFSA noted that the establishment failed to implement effective corrective measures despite prior warnings, prompting the immediate shutdown to protect consumer safety.

The authority reiterated its commitment to conducting regular inspections of restaurants and food outlets in the capital to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.