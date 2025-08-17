Will Ashley wants to work with Xyriel Manabat in drama project

An acting showdown between child stars Will Ashley and Xyriel Manabat is one of the top wishes of fans of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.

In the latest episode of All-Out Sundays, Will Ashley, also known as the Nation’s Son, was asked what genre he would like to do with Xyriel if given the chance.

“Siguro kung magkakaroon kami ng series o movie ni Xyriel, feeling ko maganda drama talaga eh,” Will said, adding that he really wants to act alongside her in a serious project.

The two young actors had already given fans a preview of what such a collaboration might look like during The Big ColLove fancon on August 10. They impressed the audience with an impromptu sibling confrontation scene, showcasing their acting chemistry and skills.

Will recently finished his PBB stint as the second Big Placer alongside Ralph De Leon, while Xyriel was evicted during the season’s individual eviction with Vince Maristela.

Aside from his PBB success, Will recently starred in Hey June’s music video for Lasik and is set to appear in the GMA Prime series Sanggang-Dikit FR as well as the upcoming film Bar Boys: After School.