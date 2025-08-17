VP Sara Duterte Says OVP Ready to Assist Distressed OFWs Returning Home

Vice President Sara Duterte assured Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Kuwait that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) is prepared to extend assistance to those who decide to return to the Philippines rather than continue facing poor working conditions abroad.

Speaking before a Filipino community gathering last week, Duterte cited the experience of their household helper, who chose to go home after her employer failed to provide proper meals. “Do not trade your dignity as a person, because that kind of treatment is inhumane,” she said.

She added that those who feel mistreated should not hesitate to come back to the country. “Just return to the Philippines, and let’s see how the OVP can help,” she remarked.

During her Kuwait visit, Duterte highlighted the importance of OFWs sharing their perspectives, noting that their experiences abroad can serve as valuable input in improving the Philippines.

