UAE President Offers Condolences to Pakistan After Deadly Flash Floods

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his condolences to Pakistan following the devastating flash floods that claimed over 340 lives in just two days.

According to reports, 328 of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where flash floods and collapsing houses left widespread destruction. At least 120 others were injured.

In a message to Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the UAE President expressed solidarity with the Pakistani people, praying for the recovery of those injured and comfort for the families of the victims.

The UAE also conveyed its sympathy over the loss of five lives in a helicopter crash during a relief mission, including two pilots. The crash occurred as the crew attempted to deliver aid in flood-hit areas amid poor weather.

Meanwhile, in Indian-administered Kashmir, at least 60 people were killed after floodwaters swept through a Himalayan village, burying homes and residents under mud and debris.

The Filipino Times

