Spotify to Raise Premium Subscription Prices in UAE Starting September

Spotify will increase its premium subscription fees across the UAE beginning September, marking the latest adjustment in its global pricing strategy.

According to a Spotify advisor in a report on the Khaleej Times, the new rates will apply to all premium plans, with current subscribers given a one-month grace period before the higher charges take effect. This allows users the option to cancel before the new billing cycle begins.

The updated monthly prices are as follows:

Premium Individual: Dh23.99 (from Dh21.99)

Premium Student: Dh12.99 (from Dh11.99)

Premium Duo: Dh32.99 (from Dh27.99)

Premium Family: Dh39.99 (from Dh33.99)

The company assured users that libraries, playlists, and podcasts will remain unaffected, even if they switch to the free plan or change subscriptions. Trial users will continue to enjoy the original rates for one month before shifting to the new prices. Gift cards purchased under previous rates will still be redeemable under the Premium Individual plan.

Spotify said the price adjustments reflect ongoing efforts to innovate and deliver value while adapting to market conditions. The move follows earlier price hikes and cost-cutting measures that helped the company achieve its first annual profit in 2024.