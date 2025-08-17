Latest NewsNews

Saudi Arabia Arrests Nearly 22,000 in Nationwide Crackdown on Residency, Border, and Labor Violations

Saudi authorities arrested 21,997 violators of residency, border, and labor laws during a weeklong campaign carried out from August 7 to August 13, the Ministry of Interior announced.

In a report on Gulf Times, the coordinated effort between security forces and government agencies targeted illegal residents and those providing them assistance.

According to official figures, 13,434 individuals were caught for violating residency laws, 4,697 for breaching border regulations, and 3,866 for breaking labor laws.

In addition, 1,787 people were detained while attempting to enter the Kingdom unlawfully. Of these, 64% were Ethiopian nationals, 35% Yemeni nationals, and the rest from other countries. Another 27 people were arrested while trying to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.

The ministry said that 18,149 violators were referred to their respective embassies to secure travel documents, while 2,973 were completing travel reservations. So far, 12,861 individuals have been deported.

Authorities also confirmed the arrest of 18 people accused of transporting, sheltering, or employing illegal residents.

