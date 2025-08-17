Latest NewsNews

Sara Duterte Conveys Ex-President Duterte’s Gratitude to Filipinos in Kuwait

Vice President Sara Duterte delivered a message of thanks on behalf of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, during her visit to Kuwait on August 15, 2025.

Speaking at the Hakbang ng Maisug gathering, she relayed the former president’s appreciation for the support Filipinos have shown both during his six-year term and in his current detention. “He knows you continue to pray for his freedom and support him in many ways,” she said in Filipino.

Rodrigo Duterte is currently detained at The Hague, facing charges of crimes against humanity filed before the International Criminal Court (ICC). He was arrested in March 2025 and flown to The Netherlands under an ICC warrant.

The ICC has scheduled the confirmation of charges hearing on September 23, 2025.

Vice President Duterte also met with overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait to listen to their concerns during her official trip.

